Hillsborough school leaders approve emergency plan to avoid state takeover of finances

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This morning the Hillsborough County School Board approved an emergency financial plan to send to the Florida Department of Education.
The plan, due in Tallahassee tomorrow, avoids a state takeover of the district’s finances by including about $24 million dollars in ESSER funds. That’s federal COVID relief money that was just delivered to the district by the state.
Board members agree the plan is a short-term fix and that long-term budget solutions are still needed. The board also voted to look into establishing a financial advisory committee.
The goal is to give the public and school employees more oversight and input when it comes to the district’s finances.
