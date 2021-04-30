Hillsborough Superintendent hints at deal with state that could spare district from financial take-over

The superintendent says he drove to the state capital Thursday hoping to persuade DOE Commissioner Richard Corcoran to hold off on taking any drastic steps.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It sounds like Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis might have been able to reach a deal that would save the school district from a state takeover of its finances.

On Friday, Davis hinted at that good news while speaking with the Hillsborough Schools Citizen Oversight group in Tampa.

The superintendent says he drove to the state capital Thursday hoping to persuade Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to hold off on taking any drastic steps.

Davis says they talked about several plans they’ve been considering.

“I had an opportunity to go to Tallahassee yesterday and have some really really strong conversations and talk about strategies that will allow us to get back into a place of consistency. A place of health,” said Davis.

The superintendent thought they would hear something definitive as early as Friday afternoon.

“As soon as I know, I promise the commission will know, the board will know, and we’ll be able to kind of potentially move forward and truly have every conversation focus on the children,” said Davis.

District leaders say they were waiting to hear from the state about how to proceed next.

Davis said the district has been through some tough financial times, but that by reducing staff and adopting a sounder financial plan they could again focus their conversations on helping children.