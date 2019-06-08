TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Commission teamed up with the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County Public Schools to identify where improvements and crossing guards were needed.

Commissioners approved spending more than $700,000 to pay for the improvements and more than a 100 new crossing guards.

The sheriff's office plans to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the progress on hiring and training the new crossing guards. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and County Commissioner Stacy White are expected to provide an update on the infrastructure projects that will make walking to school safer.

Here's a list of schools getting safety improvements:

Barrington

Buchanan

Burnett

Davidsen

Dowdell Magnet

Eisenhower

Farnell

Giunta

Ben Hill

Jennings

Mann

Martinez

McLane

Mulrennan

Pierce

Progress Village

Randall

Rodgers

Sgt. Smith

Turkey Creek

Webb

Click or tap here for more information from the county on exactly what improvements are being done at those schools.

