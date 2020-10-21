Hillsborough County schools launch African American History Task Force

New educational opportunities will be expanded across all grade levels, leaders say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students in Hillsborough County Public Schools soon could have dual enrollment college courses in African and African American history as part of a newly-announced initiative.

The African American History Task Force aims to create new educational opportunities for students across all grade levels, according to a news release.

It is made up of district leaders, teachers, students and others elsewhere in the community, formed by education advocate Fred Hearns and Board Member Lynn Gray.

"This is not just another history lesson," Hearns said in the release. "This goes to the heart of African American people, along with their history and contributions.

"This initiative will provide a more positive outlook on learning for African American students and allow all students to appreciate the thousands of black leaders who have made a tremendous difference around the world."

The district says in addition to potential dual enrollment courses with Hillsborough Community College, "Thurgood Marshall African and African American History Clubs will be set up at school sites. There, too, will be a HABSE African American History Brain Bowl for all 5th through 12th-grade students.

"This task force shows our African American students that their history is a priority to our district," Board Member Tamara Shamburger said in the release. "These educational opportunities will provide enrichment to the lives of all students, especially during a time in this country we are experiencing social unrest that has undoubtedly had a strong impact on our African American students."

