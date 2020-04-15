TAMPA, Fla. — Access to reliable internet is a necessity for students required to participate in online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some families still remain disconnected.

Earlishia Oates, parent and president of the Sheehy Elementary PTA in Tampa, said on Wednesday the growing frustration in trying to get internet access so their children can participate in online learning has caused some parents to give up and rely on paper educational packets printed by the district.

Charter Communications has agreed to provide free Spectrum internet to families for 60 days to homes with children in grades K-12 as long as they don’t already have service. However, the fine print reads that homes with previous balances are not eligible, something that concerns Oates.

“The families that I work with personally, and in my community, they don't have internet access,” Oates said in March. “They owe on a bill or weren't able to qualify for the Spectrum internet free for the two months. So, families are struggling to figure out how can we use one laptop for three or four kids in the household? How am I going to be able to do the assignments?

Hillsborough County Commission Chair Les Miller said that gap has not been addressed, but should be.

“…Many of our communities across this county, a lot of people don't have access to the internet or to a hotspot,” said Miller, who added he would work with County Administrator Mike Merrill to see if they can work with Spectrum on waiving those fees as long as schools are in session.

In a public records request provided to 10News, the Hillsborough County school district showed a 99 percent attendance rate for the first two weeks of eLearning. However, some schools reported much higher absence rates; one school reported a rate as high as 22 percent for the first week. Schools with higher rates of absences were overwhelmingly in lower-income, minority communities.

Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja said the district is working on purchasing internet hotspots for families in need to help close the digital divide.

Charter Spectrum reiterated in a statement its free 60-day services are only for those without previous balances.

