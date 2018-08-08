HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla -- The issue of air conditioning woes continuing to plague the Hillsborough County School District isn’t new but with school starting this week, it is concerning.

As teachers are trying to set up for a new school year, they had to do so in hot classrooms.

Our station received several photos from employees that showed thermostats reading about 85 degrees in some classrooms on Monday.

“I wish that our schools weren't so hot,” says Damaris Allen, president of the Hillsborough County Council PTA. “I think it's a terrible situation to have to work in and have to learn in.”

Damaris Allen has been through this before. Last year, her two sons had to deal with sweltering temperatures in their classrooms.

While she says the teachers gave students cold water and placed fans around the classroom, it was still frustrating

“It's going to be a constant battle because unfortunately air conditioning systems are aging and unfortunately we don't have the funding,” she says.

Superintendent Jeff Eakins also blames funding and "penny-pinching" state officials. The district has spent $34 million this summer to replace or repair 10 air conditions systems.

“There are 40 more schools in Hillsborough County that are in need of major repairs and we're just not getting the funding to make that happen,” says Eakins.

Florida’s low per-student funding numbers may factor into that shortage.

A new Education Week report gave the Sunshine State an F.

The district received $164 million annually in "PECO funds," used to make large purchases between 2002 and 2009 but those funds dropped to $19 million in recent years.

“We're the eighth-largest school district in the U.S. and yet we're 44th in Florida in funding our public schools,” says Allen. “I want to see parents educate themselves on the issue. Be aware of how your legislators are voting and hold them accountable.

Repair costs depend on the school:

$3 million for elementary schools.

$5 million for middle schools.

$7 million-$12 million for high schools.

Allen has made it her mission to educate other parents on per-student spending and encouraging them to vote this November.

Another issue facing Hillsborough County Schools is the continued growth.

The district is looking to add 32 new schools in the next 15 years.

It costs about $50 million to $60 million to build a new high school.

Superintendent Eakins is looking for other options to get funding for the school district.

One possibility: asking the community for a school tax referendum.

