Hillsborough County residents to vote on new property tax, will support public schools

In this year's primary election, Hillsborough County voters can weigh in on a referendum that would generate around $146 million annually for public schools.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's a push for a new property tax in Hillsborough County.

In this year's primary election on Aug. 23, voters in Hillsborough County can decide to support a One-Mil Referendum, which would generate approximately $146 million annually.

The money would go towards increasing salaries for teachers, staff and expanding art, music, physical education and workforce education programs.

According to the school district, it could enhance the average instructional salary by $4,000 and the average non-instructional salary by $2,000.

Increasing salaries for teachers and staff is crucial, according to Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

He said recruitment and retention of faculty have been more difficult in recent years than ever before.

"If it doesn't pass openly, you will see that the growing vacancies in this district will be relevant and it's going to truly impact our children in a negative manner," Davis said.

According to the school district, instructional vacancies have increased 220% over the six years and 44% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 700 vacancies currently reported, Davis said Hillsborough County schools are struggling to compete with surrounding counties like Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee, which already have such voter-approved funding in place.

"Our hands are tied when we're talking about looking at salary schedules and compensations for teachers, support staff and leaders. We're not able to compete," he said.

The proposed tax would demand an additional dollar for every $1,000 of real estate value for people who live in Hillsborough County.

In other words, if a home is assessed at $200,000, the property owner pays $200 after Florida's Homestead Exemption is applied.

According to the school district, Hillsborough County Public Schools currently has more than 220,000 students and 23,815 employees – of which 14,181 are teachers.

Davis said he tried to appeal to voters who don't have kids in the public school system.

"We talk about education being the foundation. This is what brings newcomers, it brings families, it brings new corporations and companies," he said. "So whether you have a student in the educational system or not, it is a foundation of all and it's all directly linked to safety as well."

"Being able to create vibrant opportunities is important, whether children are ready to go to the military, the workforce or post-secondary education," Davis said.

More meetings are set to take place to discuss the referendum on the following dates: