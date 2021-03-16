Hillsborough Education Foundation gives solutions to the 'digital divide' during the pandemic

Through the Tech Connect program, students who are remote learning get Wi-Fi and a computer to help them stay on task.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was certainly a difficult year for families as students switched from in-person to remote learning. But thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation, there are solutions to that "digital divide."

For Hillsborough County parent Priscilla Ocasio and her three boys spanning elementary and middle school, the past year has been stressful.

They've received a Wi-Fi hotspot and a computer thanks to the Tech Connect program which works with schools to find families like hers who are struggling to connect to online learning platforms and teachers.

Then, "e-learning coaches" go to the home, check out what is needed and get the family set up.

Ocasio says this has been helpful because her son's grades are up and they don't have to miss class because the Wi-Fi is out for hours. The access provided by the tech program has allowed them to enjoy school again.

"It's just awesome because they're not falling behind anymore and they're able to get things done," Ocasio said.

The Hillsborough Education Foundation has given Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops to help more than 1,000 students in Hillsborough County and has more devices and hotspots for those in need.

Students just need to talk with their principal, counselor or teacher to be referred to the Tech Connect program.