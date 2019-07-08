TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools is finalizing renovations at four schools to create a new security vestibule at the main entrance.
Turns out the original design of some schools created a challenge for monitoring visitors as they entered the school.
The district worked to make the area more secure by adding a new vestibule. Now, visitors will be kept in a controlled area for screening before they step into school hallways.
The district used sales tax referendum money to pay for the renovations.
The four schools with new security vestibules include:
Hillsborough High School
Jefferson High School
Plant City High School
Chamberlain High School
