Hillsborough County School Board to discuss going virtual for first part of the year

TAMPA, Fla. — While Hillsborough County Schools has already made the decision to move the start of the school year back to Aug. 24, they are still discussing whether that will be in an actual classroom or online. Two weeks ago, the topic of virtual learning was discussed for the entire district but ultimately board members agreed to bring it back up for discussion at their board meeting on August 6th. “I have emails from constituents asking us to be virtual and medical professionals have even told us at past meetings we should consider it,” said Karen Perez, Hillsborough County School Board member in a phone conversation with 10 Investigates Jennifer Titus.

Perez said she would be in favor of going virtual for the first nine weeks of school simply to arm schools with the ability to fully prepare.



A spokesperson with the Hillsborough County School District said that while the topic of virtual learning is not on the schedule for tomorrow’s meeting that doesn’t mean board members can’t bring up the topic.



If the topic is brought up and a board member makes a motion, it is possible for a vote on whether the district will start the first nine weeks online.



Perez says she will bring the topic up for discussion.



There have been 251 coronavirus cases reported in the Hillsborough County School District. Ten of them have been students.