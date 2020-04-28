Hillsborough, Polk County Schools host virtual hiring fairs

'Things have changed in our world because of coronavirus, but our need to hire great teachers has not.'

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough and Polk county schools are hiring new teachers. With coronavirus social distancing rules in place, the districts are holding virtual hiring events in order to meet candidates.

Both districts say they are hiring for all teaching positions for the 2020-2021 school year.

For those interested in learning more about open positions in Hillsborough, the school board is holding several information sessions:

Tuesday, April 28, 1 – 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30, 9 a.m. – noon

Tuesday, May 5, 1 – 3 p.m.

All meetings will be virtual. To sign up for an upcoming session, visit TeachinTampa.com. The school district says a live chat feature will be available on the page to answer your questions. It also says representatives from the Office of Teacher Recruitment will be available to answer questions about the application process, steps to certification, researching vacancies, and other topics.

In Polk County, people can connect online with school administrators and explore possible careers with PCPS on April 28. Complete details and registration can be found on the district's website here.

