TAMPA, Fla. — High school seniors, these days are for you: District leaders in Hillsborough and Polk counties on Tuesday approved alternate graduation plans.

Original graduation celebrations could not be held because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the risk of infection the virus posed to people gathering in large groups.

Hillsborough County says if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not adjust their current guidelines for the summer and do not allow public gatherings, options will be explored for virtual graduation ceremonies.

That is a last resort, though.

District leaders in Polk County said they are moving forward with plans to have traditional graduation ceremonies in June, with details coming later this week.

"We believe we will be able to provide a traditional graduation experience for our students and families while still adhering to CDC guidelines," Polk County Public Schools said in a Facebook post. "We arrived at this decision after seniors voted overwhelmingly in favor of waiting to have traditional graduation ceremonies, instead of virtual or drive-through graduations."

