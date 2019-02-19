The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to present a proclamation against arming teachers.

School board member Lynn Gray will invite students to join in this proclamation to present a united front.

This comes as lawmakers in Tallahassee consider expanding Florida's current law to arm teachers. SB 7030 would make all teachers across the state eligible to carry guns on campus.

Though the bill proposes several changes to a school safety law passed last year after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the debate is focused on arming teachers. The bill has already passed the Senate education committee.

Gray, a former teacher, will lead the charge in making it known the board stands against this effort with a proclamation Tuesday afternoon drawn up by the Brady Campaign Against Gun Violence, a nationally recognized anti-gun group.

The proclamation is expected to take place at 3 p.m. with the school board meeting to follow at 4 p.m.

