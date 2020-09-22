Hillsborough School Board grapples over proposed job and program cuts to overcome $72 million shortfall

Nearly four thousand kids have - for whatever reason - disappeared from the district’s classrooms since the onset of COVID-19, school leaders said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Parents, students and teachers say they had good reason to show up in force at Tuesday’s Hillsborough County school board meeting.

There have been rumors that the board is in the process of cutting elective programs like music, P.E. and theater as the district grapples with a potential budget deficit of tens of millions of dollars.

Kids played instruments outside the school board’s headquarters building as the board met to protest any proposed cuts.

Inside, board members were getting a math lesson of their own.

The numbers, according to superintendent Addison Davis are not pretty. The district, he said, faces a projected deficit of $72 million.

“This is not about mis-messaging,” said Davis. “This is a reality that we have to address.”

The superintendent’s staff bases a large portion of that shortfall on unaccounted-for students.

Nearly four thousand kids have - for whatever reason - disappeared from the district’s classrooms since the onset of COVID-19.

At $7,600 of tax-funding per student, that’s more than $30 million - lost.

“Some of the actions we have to take now to correct the general fund issues, as painful and as unpopular as some may be, they are absolutely required at this time for the district to operate in a fiscally responsible manner moving forward,” said Deputy Superintendent Michael Kemp.

Board members are split on the urgency to cut programs and jobs.

Some believe as COVID-19 subsides, more kids and more money will come back.

Others are not as confident.

“We are reacting as if we are never going to see the students again and we’ve got to right-size our entire budget that, again,” said Board Member Cindy Stuart. “I’ve been sitting up here eight years, this is extremely alarming.”

“I don’t want to mix the message. Everything is not fine and dandy,” said Board Vice Chair Steve Cona. “We are going to protect our kids. We are going to protect our programs. But $72 million is a big deal. And we need to get on top of that now.”

The board is also looking at temporary stop gaps, which might take the form of $50 million bridge loans to guarantee enough money to make payroll until $390 million in tax revenues replenish the district’s coffers.

Starting next week, a national organization called Great City Schools will perform an independent review and assessment of Hillsborough Schools. The superintendent says he wanted an outside agency to verify the actions being proposed are absolutely needed, or if maybe they could identify a different approach.

“I have said it clearly - we are going to project programs that we offer throughout this organization, whether it’s IB, Ace, dual enrollment, arts, music, PE. We haven’t cut a single position right now,” said Davis.

Right now, may be the operative phrase.

Davis says cuts in programs and jobs must be made. Some through attrition some in areas where there simply aren’t enough kids to justify a teaching position.

The cuts, he said, would not be sudden and not across the board, but rather phased-in over the course of a year and half.