The Hillsborough County School Board approved a proclamation against arming teachers.

School board member Lynn Gray invited students to join in this proclamation to present a united front.

This comes as lawmakers in Tallahassee consider expanding Florida's current law to arm teachers. SB 7030 would make all teachers across the state eligible to carry guns on campus.

"I have talked to several teachers and several students about this particular issue and the overarching message that I’m getting is that teachers are not feeling comfortable being armed or having other teachers armed on campus," school board member Melissa Snively said. "Their job is teaching and learning."

Though the bill proposes several changes to a school safety law passed last year after a former student killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the debate is focused on arming teachers. The bill has already passed the Senate education committee.

Florida could expand law that allows armed teachers

Gray, a former teacher, led the charge in making it known the board stands against this effort with a proclamation Tuesday afternoon drawn up by the Brady Campaign Against Gun Violence, a nationally recognized anti-gun group.

"I think it sends a message to them as a full board and one of the largest in the state, third largest in the state, that we are not in favor of what they’re proposing," school board member Cindy Stuart said.

