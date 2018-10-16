The Hillsborough County school board voted Tuesday to rebuild Lee Elementary Magnet School, which was razed by a fire after Hurricane Irma last year.

Hillsborough County Public Schools negotiated full payment from the district’s insurance companies for the rebuilding, which will use the preserved historic exterior of the school.

The insurance companies will then make direct payments to the construction manager -- JE Dunn Construction -- and design team -- Fleischman Garcia & Planners--,not the district, as the project progresses.

Students and staff from Lee Elementary have been sharing the campus of Lockhart Elementary since the fire. They have been in modular classrooms on the campus since January.

Lee Elementary was built by volunteers in 1906 as the Michigan Avenue Grammar School and was renamed Lee in 1943. It became the district’s first magnet elementary school in 1993.

The September 2017 fire was blamed on a failure in the building's electrical system, sparking flames that spread throughout much of the building. Investigators said the storm tore a bit of roof off the building and damaged the system.

