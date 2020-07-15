Hillsborough County Schools to consider 2-week delay to start school

The new start date could fall on Monday, Aug. 24.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis plans to recommend a two-week delay to the start of the 2020-21 school year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He will ask the school board to consider an Aug. 24 start date during its 1 p.m. Thursday meeting, according to a news release.

The tentative start to the school year is Aug. 10 but it, like many districts, has been in flux because of spiking COVID-19 cases in recent weeks across Florida. According to the Department of Health, there are 301,810 reported cases COVID-19, with 21,018 cases in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said it is partnering with Tampa General Hospital and USF Health to help it with its reopening plan. It will include a review of all school, student, teacher, staff, visitor and transportation plans in an effort to keep people safe, the release states.

"The unpredictability of this virus makes the recommendations and expertise from medical experts invaluable for HCPS as we look to reopen our doors carefully to our students, teachers, and staff," Davis said in the release. "We look forward to collaborating with them to clarify safety procedures and actively communicate expectations prior to the start of a new school year."

The district has several models for reopening, including back to school as normal with health and safety changes, as well as a hybrid rotational model blending in-classroom instruction with e-learning.

The superintendent says it won't pick just one model, but virtual learning and e-learning will be available for all students.

The deadline to enroll for Hillsborough Virtual K-12 is July 24.

Face coverings will be required among students and staff in an in-person learning environment.

