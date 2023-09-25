Community asked to help name new South Tampa magnet school

A new survey launched by the district offers respondents a chance to suggest a name for the Pre-K through 8th-grade magnet school opening in 2024.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools is asking for help naming its new magnet school, which will be opening in August 2024 in South Tampa.

Set to hold more than 1,600 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the school will replace the Manhattan Center offices, which currently sit on about 13 acres of land owned by the school district.

Anyone interested in suggesting a name for the new magnet school just needs to fill out a survey provided by the district.

Under school board policy, schools are named after people known for their public service to public education, including U.S. Presidents, school board members, teachers and other notable citizens. They can also be named after geographic locations as long as the proposed name is descriptive and a reasonable length.

The policy also states that if you propose naming a school after an elected official, that official has to have left public office for five years or more. No current candidate for public office will be considered.

The school district will accept survey submissions through Friday, Oct. 6. A final board vote on Tuesday, Oct. 17 will determine the school's chosen name.