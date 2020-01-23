TAMPA, Fla. — He’s calling it Accelerate Hillsborough.

The new superintendent of Hillsborough County School Public Schools has a 100-day plan to “listen, learn, problem solve, and take action.”

Addison Davis has already submitted his plan to the rest of the school board, and 10News obtained a copy.

Before officially taking the reins, Davis plans to meet one-on-one with board members to “identify key community stakeholders, business organizations, civic leaders, education advocates and faith based partners” who all play a role in educating the district’s nearly 215,000 students.

Then, he will “coordinate school visits with School Board members and attend various community functions to meet constituents” and share his vision for improving both teaching and learning in Hillsborough County.

In his plan, Davis makes his overarching goal crystal clear – to elevate the district’s ranking compared to other counties across the state.

According to Davis, Hillsborough has dropped to 36 out of 67 over the last few years.

He says there is “an immediate need to review and analyze current curriculums to determine if they promote student achievement and support effecting teaching strategies.”

