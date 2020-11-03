TAMPA, Fla. — As conversations around mental health have become more serious, the industry struggles with a shortage of trained professionals.

It’s an imbalance Leto and Tampa Bay Tech high schools will be a part of shifting through a new program that will prepare students for careers in mental health.



According to Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson Tanya Arja, Tampa Bay Tech High School is believed to be the first magnet school in the country with a mental health course track.

Arja said in a news release the program will start next year and will focus on careers in psychology, social work and counseling. Students will have opportunities for internships to complement their in-class learning.

The program will start next school year.

