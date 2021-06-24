The camp is a way the department hopes to build trust between officers and students.

HOUSTON — A first-of-its-kind summer camp ended Thursday in Houston ISD.

It's meant to help build stronger bonds between students and the district’s police department.

It was also a chance for kids to get acquainted with a new furry, four-legged officer who may help comfort them during a crisis.

“Jamaica is nice, soft and cute,” said one student.

Jamaica the bernedoodle, a cross between a Bernese mountain dog and a poodle, just recently joined HISD PD.

"We picked her up about three weeks ago," said HISD Police Chief Pete Lopez. "Now she’s 14 weeks.”

“She’s our secret weapon.” @HISDPolice introduced comfort dog “Jamaica” to some @HoustonISD students during a first-of-its-kind summer camp that helps build bonds between cops and kids. She’ll also serve a role in times of crisis. I’ll have more: @KHOU at 4:00 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ag2QPn9WVP — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) June 24, 2021

Jamaica's duties will include comforting kids in times of crisis or other difficulties.

"Because she’s calm, it makes children calm too,” said another student.

The new dog debuted during the department’s first ever “Kicking it with CORE” summer camp.

That stands for Community Outreach Response Engagement.

Food, fun and games helped build relationships between students and the recently formed unit or any other officers who may work on campuses during the school year.

"Right now, with all the rhetoric going on around the nation about bad police officers and misconduct," said Lopez. "I think we need to build that trust, we need to have that emotional capital with our kids, especially our kids."

Those kids like sisters Maria and Aurora Fuentes.

"One of my favorite police officers is the first one I met because she asked me if I could join," said rising third grader Aurora. "And that’s the first time I got to go to camp.”

This year's camp was held at Fondren Middle School and included students from a number of different schools on the Southwest side.

There are plans to expand to other areas in the future.

And you can bet Jamaica will join every one.

"This dog can help a lot of things,” said Lopez.

Jamaica was donated to HISD Police by a breeder in Conroe and her name will soon change.

We're told the district will hold a contest when school starts back.