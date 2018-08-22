Pasco County has found a way to give teachers more money in exchange for working longer days.

It's a plan that's already been adopted in other school districts like Hillsborough County.

Here's how it would work.

Right now, teachers in Pasco work 7 1/2-hour days, broken up into five periods.

Under the Hillsborough plan, teachers work eight-hour days, broken up into six periods.

Pasco's deputy superintendent and other leaders say if they switch to this schedule, the district would need 300 fewer teachers and save $18.5 million, which they can then give back to teachers.

Each teacher would receive $3,300 more each year.

It's not a pay raise but extra compensation for working longer.

But that’s not all: the district also anticipates being able to provide a 1.5 percent recurring salary increase to its employees through a combination of budget savings and revenue generated by student enrollment increases.

But how will the proposed plan benefit students?

“Number one, the biggest benefit is that it's going to make Pasco County more competitive with other counties,” says Deputy Superintendent Ray Gadd. “Therefore, we're able to recruit quality teachers.”

The district has critical shortage areas in both math and science. Gadd says this proposed plan will help fill that void.

“We now need less teachers in a school building, so we have a bigger pool of potential teachers,” he says.

For elementary students, they would get an extra 30 minutes of instructional time, some of which was taken away when the state made it mandatory to have 15 minutes of recess.

“Kids that need an intervention in math, or kids that need an invention in reading or vocabulary could see benefits of those 30 extra minutes,” he says.

Pasco's idea would also give students a full hour for lunch, and teachers would have more time to work on lesson plans during the day.

We reached out to the Pasco Teachers' Union, which says it has “serious reservations” with the plan, but agree teachers need to be paid a competitive wage.

