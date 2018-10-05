U.S. News and World Report ranked Florida as the fourth best state for high schools.

Florida finished behind Massachusetts, California and Maryland.

Fourteen of the Tampa Bay area’s high schools are among the 100 best in Florida this year.

The publication ranks Pine View School in Sarasota County Schools as the top high school in the state. U.S. News & World report ranks Pine View School as the No. 19 high school in the country.

Six schools in Hillsborough County, three in Sarasota County, two in Pinellas County, two in Pasco County and one in Manatee County finished in the top 100.

U.S. News & World report publish the rankings each year based on data from thousands of high schools in the U.S.

List: Tap or click here to see the best Florida High Schools, according to U.S. News & World Report

The rankings come amid Teacher Appreciation Week and shortly after Arizona teachers ended a historic walkout over pay and funding cuts.

Related: America’s best high schools in 2018, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Chart: Click or tap here to view the Tampa Bay area high schools among top 100 in Florida, per U.S. News & World Report

Mark Bergin is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP