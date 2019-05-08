POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Bates family has five kids: The youngest is starting kindergarten and the oldest is going to high school.

With one week to go, they are switching back into the "back to school" mindset. Part of that is adjusting everyone's sleep schedules. They’re all different ages, so that means all different bedtimes ranging from 7 pm to 10 pm.

The kids know how important sleep is because their boss Katie Bates, aka mom, is also a teacher.

“Your body needs to take care of itself first before we can get to the point of learning,” Bates said.

And the amount of sleep needed varies for each age group. Toddlers need a full 12 hours of sleep over the course of a day and that includes naps. Kids aged 5 to 10 years old need 10 hours of sleep.

Teens need 9 hours on average.

For the Bates family, bedtimes are not the only thing they are adjusting during this last week of summer. Shower schedules and dinner times are also being adjusted.

“Kinda our mantra is dinner, bath, and bed. So once we get back from school, that’s the time to play and get the homework done, and all that kind of stuff," Bates said. "But once we hit dinner, it’s dinner, bath, and bed."

If you’re cramming like it’s final exams during this final week of summer, getting your kids ready for school, there are a couple of things you can do to get them ready to get back into the classroom that are manageable.

If you can’t jump right back to the school sleep time, try adjusting the sleep schedule by 15 minutes each day. Have your kids go to bed 15 minutes earlier and wake up 15 minutes earlier, every single day.

Another goal can be to adjust screen time. While it may be difficult, it makes a huge difference with sleep. So if you can get your kids to step away from the phone, computer, and the video games an hour before bed, that will help them fall asleep easier.

Also, try to mimic that back to school schedule as much as possible this week. That way when school actually starts next week, they’ll be ready to go.

And one final pro tip: The tax holiday for back to school supplies ends Aug. 6 at midnight, so if you still need some stuff for your kids, now is the time to buy.

