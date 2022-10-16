Most southern Sarasota County schools to reopen Monday

The district stated only two certain schools will reopen Tuesday.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Most Sarasota County Schools are set to reopen Monday following ongoing repairs to its buildings after Hurricane Ian.

However, Cranberry Elementary and Englewood Elementary Schools will reopen on Tuesday. The district stated it's partly due to supply chain issues and other unforeseen circumstances.

At Heron Creek Middle School, crews worked to perform demolitions and drywall repairs. The school's roof peeled off during the storm and water seeped inside.

"It was scary, very scary," said teacher Jennifer Pyott, who sheltered inside the building during the storm.

Pyott said she had to move into another classroom due to the water. She tried to get her students' supplies and paperwork out of the way.

"I have not seen anything like this before," Heron Creek Middle School Principal Kristine Lawrence said. "I know they want to get back to school. They're really missing that sense of belonging."

While the district repaired school buildings, it also held an event this past Tuesday to help teachers start rebuilding their homes.

The district collaborated with partners providing resources like gift cards for essential items and mental health counseling. FEMA was also on-site to help with housing assistance.

Teachers like Angela Young of North Port High School said the storm damaged the roof of her home. It is currently unlivable and she is seeking another place to live.

However, staff said their students' needs are the top priority. Young said teachers throughout the county have been trying to reach their students to ensure they're safe.

"We worry about them just as much as our own kids," Young said.

In a news conference last Monday, school leaders said they are in the process of evaluating how to handle lost days.

Schools in northern Sarasota County reopened on last Monday.