When students at Stewart Elementary roll up to the corner of 15th Avenue NW and 75th Street in Bradenton, they know “Mr. Dwayne,” as they like to call him, is there to keep them safe while crossing the street.

“How you doing, buddy? As soon as the yellow bus goes by,” Dwayne Riedel tells the Stewart Elementary student. When crossing guard gives his “OK,” the student knows it’s safe to cross.

“As long as I am here won’t allow anyone to hurt them,” says Riedel.

The Florida Department of Transportation knows he's doing a good job. They recently named Riedel one of the top three crossing guards in the state.

Riedel, 73, retired from the Manatee School District in 2013. “I worked for 33 years and one month I had projects to do. I did them. I was getting bored.”

Three years ago, he spotted a crossing guard and knew he still wanted to help kids.

“I look forward to it. When I get up in the morning I look forward to coming here.”

Riedel waves at drivers going by. “Good morning!”

The retiree spends roughly 90 minutes in the morning and 90 minutes in the afternoon looking after anyone crossing this intersection.

“I love it," he says. "I have great parents, great teachers, fantastic students.”

They love him too. “I don’t throw away anything a child gives me. It comes from the heart they give it to you.”

Every flower, every card -- if a student gave it to him, he keeps it.

“When these children give me a hug and a card and look up at you with blue, brown, green eyes and say, 'I love you, Mr. Dwayne.' It gets to you.”

Riedel is not only one of the three best crossing guards in the state. he’s the only one to win the “Extra Mile Award.”

All you have to do is talk to the kids to understand why.

“I like him a lot. Because he’s nice. He helps us out … fast cars go by, he yells at them to slow down.”

“Slow it down!” Riedel tells a driver speeding by.

He’s thoughtful, too; always thinking about the kids. He says he gave one child his favorite book when he was sick and helped a family in need.

“I think it’s important to be compassionate and let them know you truly honestly care,” he says.

Riedel doesn’t take his newfound fame too seriously.

“There’s 15,000 of us. We all, I feel, do a fantastic job. We all care. When I leave here in the morning, I feel good about what I did.”

If you’re feeling inspired by “Mr. Dwayne,” the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has nine open crossing guard positions with pay ranging from $12 to $19 dollars an hour. Call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.

