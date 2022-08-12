Bonnie Miller began her college education in 1982 fast forward to the fall semester of 2022, and she's received a second bachelor's degree from UNCG.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bonnie Miller began her educational journey at the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) more than 40 years ago.

In 1982, she graduated from UNCG with an undergraduate degree in Social Work and went on to get a Master's from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

After 30 years as a medical social worker, Miller retired and dove back into her love for French literature.

Fast forward to 2018, and Miller found herself re-enrolling at the university after she tried to read one of her favorites "The Count of Monte Cristo" in the original French.

Miller lived in France for 15 years during her youth, after her father was stationed there with the U.S. Army, and once was fluent in the language of love.

However, after quickly realizing her French was no longer up to the level required to read the real French version of the story, she knew it was time to go back to school.

"I really struggled with the book, and I didn't like that, so I decided to go back to school", said Miller.

So she began her dive back into the language she grew up with, and there was no better place to do that than at her Alma Mater.

"I have been connected to the University for many years, and decided I was going to take a few classes to brush up on my skills," said Miller.

Fast forward to 2022, and Mrs. Miller has officially graduated from UNCG with a degree in French & Francophone studies.

"It's a little odd when you know you're probably the oldest person walking around...When I'd walk in the classroom the students thought I was the teacher, but when the teacher would come in they would think I was lost", is how Miller described her time on campus.