NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans high schools are celebrating an incredible achievement: every student graduating in the 2022 graduating classes has been accepted into a university or college.

St. Augustine High School spokesperson Mel Cordier said 100% of the school's 2022 graduating class received acceptance letters, of which 99 students will continue into higher education and one student will join the military.

The graduating Purple Knights have selected to attend 33 different schools across the country, with 55% of those schools being in Louisiana. The graduating class earned a combined $9.2 million in scholarships, Cordier said.

St. Mary's Academy is also celebrating a 100% graduating rate for the 20th year in a row. The school said the "small but mighty" class of 2022 consisted of 19 young women who earned a combined $5.6 million in scholarships from schools across the nation.

St. Mary's Academy says two students, Sariah Idell Alridge and Kennedy Osum received more than $1 million dollars in scholarships individually.