Instagram deletes account advertising ASU COVID-19 parties

ARIZONA, USA — Instagram has removed an account that claimed to throw COVID parties at Arizona State University.

The removal came after ASU regents sued Instagram owner Facebook and the owner of the account in U.S. District Court last Thursday on allegations that the account improperly used the school’s logos and trademarks.

It is not clear who ran the account. The Arizona Republic reports ASU’s lawsuit names “John Doe aka ‘asu_covid.parties’” as the defendant along with Facebook.