LARGO, Fla. -- 10News has been dedicated to getting answers about school security. The Chief of Pinellas County Schools Police revealed some of the things they’re doing to make schools more secure.

10News got a rare look at a school through the eyes of a security consultant. Craig Gundry with Critical Intervention Services revealed the most common security vulnerabilities he sees in American schools.

READ HERE: Is your child's school safe? Examining the top 3 school safety vulnerabilities

10News took those concerns to the chief of Pinellas County Schools Police and found that not all security upgrades are in their control. Ever since Gov. Rick Scott passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act, districts across the state are scrambling to find ways to implement the new mandates.

READ HERE: City of St. Pete opts not to fund SROs for public elementary schools

They’re also waiting on the state to pass down a minimum standards list for security measures relating to physical school buildings.

In the meantime, Tampa Bay school districts are already looking at improving safety. Pinellas County created a committee dedicated to school security. The school board is also involved.

Chief Luke Williams with Pinellas County Schools sat down with 10News to see what security expert, Craig Gundry recommended. One of Gundry’s biggest concerns is classroom locks that can only be secured from the hallway.

“I won't go into real specifics about it but if we notice an issue that needs to be addressed through that committee or with the school board, those problems will be remedied,” Williams said.

The second vulnerability Gundry sees often is the extensive use of tempered glass, which can be easily shattered by a single gunshot.

“There is no glass that is bulletproof," Williams said. "There {are} just certain levels of lamination that may be placed on the glass. Any glass can be defeated."

Although Williams did not want to get into specific detail about school hardening efforts, he did say the district is looking at ways to make it even harder to access to their buildings.

Gundry’s last recommendation is one the state has already mandated. He says having an armed officer on campus is critical.

Williams agrees.

“Obviously the school board has ruled that we will have a sworn law enforcement officer at every school," Williams said. "Based upon the student population, we may have as many as two.”

Liz Crawford is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at lcrawford@wtsp.com

© 2018 WTSP