ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The school year is only halfway complete, but now is the time for Pinellas County parents to register students for kindergarten and pre-k programs.

"If they are looking to get into one of our pre-k, VPK programs, they really need to be on top of that application deadline. We do have a late application period, but if they want the best chance of getting their child into one of our pre-k programs, they'll want to apply from January 21 to February 1," said Pinellas County Schools early childhood specialist Gail Ramsdell.

While there is no registration deadline for kindergarten, parents can start signing their children up on Jan. 14. Open houses will take place on Jan. 15, 16 and 17. Here, families can register, meet teachers and learn what they need to do to prepare their child before school starts.

For more information, visit www.pcsb.org/KG and www.pcsb.org/prek3.

Parents can apply to pre-k programs here.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.