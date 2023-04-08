Jonny Hickey won’t be heading into senior year alone, his bearded dragon named Alberta will be right by his side.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — As thousands of students return to school across the Peach State, seniors are returning for their last first day of high school.

The Class of 2024 will embark on their final stretch of over a decade of education. Jonny Hickey is one of those seniors, heading to his final year at Johns Creek High School in Fulton County. Jonny won’t be heading to senior year alone, his bearded dragon named Alberta will be right by his side.

Jonny will be among the nearly 9,500 students with cognitive disabilities attending Fulton County Schools for the 2023-2024 school year. For Jonny, his autism is his superpower.

“Jonny’s actually been in public school since he was 3,” Jonny's mom, Linda Hickey said.

Linda said back-to-school prep really begins when the school year ends. She said they spend the whole summer working on Jonny’s academic and social skills adding his success in school is a team effort between their family and his instructors.

It all starts with an individualized educational plan. This is a document laying out Jonny’s goals and accommodations needed for him to succeed in school.

Jonny’s former special education teacher E’Lisa Ladson, who he refers to as “Coach Ladson,” said Jonny is a perfect student in the class and she builds off his strengths.

“If 20 kids are asleep, Jonny is the one awake raising his hand and asking questions,” Ladson said. “A lot of students have their disabilities. There are some areas that they struggle with but there are also some things that they are really good at."

Jonny said his favorite subject is chorus. The award-winning 18-year-old senior has found his footing in school plays and performances.

“There was a theatre banquet on May 2. I got my trophy, I got an award. It’s called ‘Rookie of the Year,’” Jonny said.

While his passion is rooted in the arts, Jonny’s academic performance is just as important. Linda said it was important for Jonny to graduate and get his diploma.

“We have a schedule,” Jonny said. “We have chorus, algebra, flex - all kinds of things."

While Jonny is looking forward to his senior year, many other students like Jonny are just getting started on their journeys to grade school.

Jocelynn McCullough is working with those young minds. She’s an interrelated (IRR) special education teacher at Heards Ferry Elementary.

McCullough said her goal is to lay a foundation so that the next generation of students with cognitive disabilities at her school is set up for success down the road.

She said on the elementary level, that means working on academics, social and emotional skills, as well as working with her student’s families to provide the necessary accommodations for their success in the classroom. It also means working with other staff at the school to make sure those students have a good experience when they leave her classroom.

“We have to collaborate effectively, we have to build that relationship and foundation in order for the student to be successful,” McCullough said. “We are going in with a positive attitude."

She's already starting the year with a smile and hope.

"We are going in saying-- we are going to have an amazing year. Everybody, regardless if they have a disability or not, every student has a strength. Let’s take our students' strengths and build upon that,” she added.

According to Fulton County Schools, 631 students with cognitive disabilities graduated with diplomas in 2022 and 591 students in 2023.