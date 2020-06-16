Advocates call on universities to end SAT/ACT requirements for admission

In a letter the group says SAT/ACT testing is "racially biased."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A group of education and civil rights advocates is calling on 30 major universities to end SAT and ACT testing requirements for admissions.

The group, led by Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, sent a letter to these universities saying the tests have "well-established flaws and built-in biases" and that test scores "do not meaningfully predict a student's success in college."

The letter also claims "that high standardized test scores are more closely correlated with race, wealth and parental education."

"Colleges must act now to address the ways in which their systematic and historical admissions practices perpetuate and deep racial inequality," Director of Education Opportunities David Hinojosa said.

In the letter, the group calls on the universities to immediately end consideration of these testing scores for the upcoming admissions cycle and to create "the most equity-based admission approach going forward."

The move comes after Harvard announced it is making these standardized tests optional because of the difficulty of testing during the coronavirus pandemic. Out of the eight Ivy League schools, Princeton is the only one requiring scores for upcoming admissions, according to CNN.

In Florida, public universities can't make decisions related to those testing requirements. Instead, it's up to the State University System of Florida Board of Governors.

And, for now, the board isn't planning to even talk about making those changes. Instead, the board’s spokesperson said they’ve “advised universities to extend the submission deadlines to submit the required scores for admission.”

