ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Just one week after the start of a new school year, parents at Azalea Elementary received a letter from the school principal notifying them of high levels of lead in the water.

The lead levels exceeded 15 parts per billion, the amount at which the Environmental Protection Agency requires the public to be notified.

A second set of tests came back Wednesday and tested in the normal range.

In the meantime, district spokesperson Lisa Wolf said the school is providing water bottles for students and staff, and school meals will not be cooked with on-site water.

This will continue until the lead levels are remediated.

Wolf said the school’s water supply has been checked in the past, and there have been no problems with lead. She added the district re-tested the water Tuesday and expects results at the end of the week.

For more on the district’s water quality assessment, visit: https://www.pcsb.org/water

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

►10News reporter Beau Zimmer is following up with Pinellas County Schools on Wednesday. Follow him on Twitter @Zimm10.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP