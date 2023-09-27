LiFT Academy fosters success for students with neurodiversity

"We wanted our daughters to feel accepted," said one of the school's co-founders.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Like most schools, LiFT Academy students start their day with the pledge — hand over heart. But after that, some differences become apparent.

Poke your head in almost any room and you’ll notice the small class size and the therapists sitting alongside many of the children. That’s because this private, not-for-profit school caters to kids with neurodiversity.

“Students on the autism spectrum, students with learning disabilities, other disabilities,” Executive Director Shawn Naugle said. “It’s a place where students have the opportunity to learn, thrive and succeed.”

LiFT was born 10 years ago; the product of passion.

“We really wanted something more for our daughters,” says co-founder Kim Kuruzovich. And co-founder Keli Mondello chimes in, “We wanted our daughters to feel accepted.”

So, these two moms with backgrounds in education took a napkin and sketched out their dreams. And it wasn’t long before LiFT doors opened in the back of a church to 17 students.

“It was what we wanted for our daughters. It was what we wanted for other students. It was a dream come true, really,” Kuruzovich recalled.

And some students might agree.

Seventh grader Aubrey Ostrander may love the magical Harry Potter books, but sometimes trying to read them can seem like a curse.

“It is frustrating,” Ostrander admits. She has dyslexia, her brain mixing up letters. At a previous school, her struggle with words generated mocking ones from others.

“It made me feel like I was worthless, like I wasn’t important,” Ostrander says of the teasing.

At LiFT, there’s a strong anti-bullying policy. However, visit the school and you get the feeling that a rule really isn’t necessary.

“All the people are super friendly, you can bond with anyone…you just fit in,” 11th grader Maria Newton said.

For years, LiFT made do with make-shift classrooms in churches, but just a few weeks ago, LiFT really lifted off. The new school year started with a new building. The former YMCA in Clearwater provides proper classrooms and room to grow. Now serving 170 students, the new building can accommodate double that.