As families unwrap presents together this holiday season, teachers in Hillsborough County are asking people to consider giving a gift to help them and their students through the rest of the school year.

The website, Donors Choose, is a fundraising site specifically designed to help educators raise money for classroom supplies that aren't covered by the school. In some cases, it’s meant to close the gap between what students need and what families can afford.



For Christine Munoz at Middleton High School, the site will hopefully help her raise the $1,600 she needs to purchase equipment for her digital arts and photography students.



"There's nothing that goes above and beyond that per-student funding that's going to help provide the materials needed,” said Munoz. “I can teach them the skills with the point-and-shoot and they can go in and learn things on Photoshop, but they can't compete. They can't submit artwork to various competitions around town and the county and state with images they've taken in inexpensive point-and-shoot cameras.”



With Donors Choose, teachers can create projects with itemized lists of supplies. If the project is fully funded by the deadline, the supplies are purchased an sent directly to the school. No money ever touches the hands of the project organizer.

“Little-by-little, we're getting there,” said Munoz. “But when people are willing to open their wallets and say, 'hey, public school's really worth it,' we'd love to see these kids have an opportunity like this."



For more information on how you can help Mrs. Munoz’s classroom, click here. You can also search the Donors Choose website for other fundraising projects teachers created across the Tampa Bay area.

