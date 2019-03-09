CLEARWATER, Fla. — Several schools made the decision ahead of time to close because of Hurricane Dorian's approach.

While the hurricane seems to be trending more east, sparing the Tampa Bay area from the worst of it, schools cannot reopen after deciding to close.

ALSO: Hillsborough County to open ‘no school day camps’ Tuesday

The Long Center will be open for kids from kindergarten through 8th grade from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you have a recreation card, the cost will only be $18. Without a card, it's $20 per child.

The Long Center is located at 1501 N. Belcher Road. You can call (727) 793-2320 with any questions.