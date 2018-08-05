MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- School districts are finalizing how to place armed security guards in every school and how to pay for it.

The state mandate is not 100% funded. School districts like Manatee have gone to county commissioners for help. But it has learned money is tight everywhere.

“This is about human lives. Find the money!” said Cynthia Keller, a taxpayer and grandmother.

Keller’s message is the message Manatee County Commissioners heard from the public and school board members.

“On any given school day, 15% of Manatee County citizens are in our school buildings between students and staff,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, School Board Chairman for the School District of Manatee County.

“Our goal is to ensure student safety,” added Dr. Diana Greene, Superintendent for the School District of Manatee County. Greene added, “It’s a one year contract…next year we’ll have to come back and negotiate.”

The school district amended its request from two weeks ago from expanding its 50-50 cost-sharing for 34 more school resource officers in elementary schools to a 70-30 percent split.

The county would pay an additional $1.3 million dollars for the next school year.

The county would also continue funding $892,000 it currently pays for SROs in middle and high schools. But the district’s offer wasn’t enough.

“If we do something like this, we will possibly have to raise taxes. I don’t support it,” said Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore.

Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith said, “I also have a responsibility as county commission to protect residents’ quality of life in my community.”

“I’m still saying the school board, you need to go back to legislators, get that money, plug this hole,” said Betsy Benac, another Manatee County Commissioner.

Commissioners voted 6-1 not to fund the balance with Commissioner Robin DiSabatino voting no. She said, “I have to vote no. I want to fund the whole thing.”

“Disappointed. Back to square one,” said Ron Ceranna, Deputy Superintendent with the School District of Manatee County.

Ciranna added, “If we have to go out, develop new job descriptions here for different individuals, coordinate with the sheriff’s office to train these individuals…we’re running out of time.”

The school district will meet in a week with the sheriff and police chiefs to discuss other options such as the state's guardian program or hiring retired military or law enforcement officers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP