Manatee County schools closed Monday amid Hurricane Ian cleanup, restoration efforts

BRADENTON, Fla. — Attention parents!

The School District of Manatee County has confirmed that all schools will be closed Monday, Oct. 3, as “district maintenance and custodial crews continue work to restore our schools to working conditions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.”

The decision comes as the district says more than 15 schools were without power as of Friday morning.

“While area power providers are working intently – clean-up efforts, damage repairs and restocking of food supplies at schools cannot begin until power is available,” district officials said Friday. “In addition, certain infrastructure needs such as working traffic signals, need to be fully restored to safely transport students to and from schools.”