MANATEE, Fla. -- School districts have been focusing on school security for the coming school year to help cut back on school violence. But the state has also set aside $69,237,286 for more mental health resources in schools

“There’s a huge need for mental health counseling at all levels elementary, middle school and high schools,” said Valerie Morrison, lead social worker for Manatee County Schools.

She added, “We’re seeing a lot more threat assessment, suicide threat assessment, potentially violent student assessment. We’re doing it at every level.”

Manatee schools have an additional $1.2 million to add mental health resources this coming school year.

What’s Morrison’s wish list?

“I would ask for more social workers, more psychologist and certified counselors,” said Morrison.

Why? The reason is in the numbers.

Morrison says the recommended ratio for social workers is 1:400 students. The ratio for school psychologists is a little higher -- 1:500-700 students.

“In our district, it’s 1:2,300,” said Morrison.

Manatee school social workers are also seeing students for aggression, bullying, anxiety and social skills, as well as disruptive and disrespectful behavior.

Morrison said, "There's always been a real need there. We put patches on things to try to make work it's like putting Band-aids on a gushing wound, so to speak."

“We’ve underfunded mental health services for too long in this country,” said Scott Hopes, Manatee School Board chairman.

Hopes says the district will use the additional money to hire more psychologists and social workers.

“We’re going to have to keep making the investment in health care services. If a child is not healthy from a mental health perspective, it’s hard to learn,” said Hopes.

Manatee schools have a tentative agreement with Motivational Coaches of America. The service is free to the district. Coaches would be based at all high schools and most middle schools for individual and group therapy.

The district is also considering the Sandy Hook Promise program to help control gun violence in schools.

State funding for mental health resources across school districts in Tampa Bay break down like this for the 2018-19 school year.

Citrus: $434,575

Hernando: $590,958

Pasco: $1,721,460

Hillsborough: $4,855,610

Pinellas: $2,278,163

Polk: $2,406,074

Sarasota: $1,048,815

Manatee: $1,171,919

To view other school district’s funding for mental health services, click here.

