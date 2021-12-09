Head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools set to take up position as new Los Angeles superintendent

The board is reportedly expected to vote on a new finalized contract for Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on Dec. 14.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is packing up and moving to Los Angeles to become the new superintendent for the school district on the opposite side of the country.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously picked the 57-year-old to fill the role that has been empty since Austin Beutner stepped down in June, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“I am blessed and happy to report the L.A. Unified School system has offered me the position of superintendent,” CBS Los Angeles reports Carvalho said. “In fact, they just wrapped up a meeting where they unanimously have made this decision. And now we are going to enter a phase of contract negotiations.”

Carvalho has been in his position with Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008, CBS Miami reports.

“I’m one who believes, that the energy, fuel of our democracy lies with public education,” CBS Los Angeles reports Carvalho said. “If we do right by our schools and our children, we protect democracy. That is what I will carry to Los Angeles, a community that faces the very same challenges we face, and continue to face.”

The Superintendent who started his teaching career as a science teacher in Miami-Dade County says, "I will miss Miami. And even though I will be calling L.A. home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart," CBS Miami reports.

“Alberto Carvalho brings the deep experience we need as an educator and leader of a large urban district to manage L.A. Unified’s ongoing response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement.

“As the longtime Miami-Dade Superintendent, he established a clear record of positive student outcomes and has relentlessly worked towards greater equity for historically underserved communities.