Miami-Dade County superintendent announces online start to the fall school year

Miami-Dade County continues to be a hotspot area for the coronavirus in the state of Florida, producing 113,143 cases since the pandemic began in March.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla — The United States' fourth-largest school district will be making its return to education this fall online only, for now.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement Wednesday while laying out the district's plan for reopening.

"M-DCPS strives to safely return students to the physical schoolhouse, but we recognize that doing so will not be possible while Miami-Dade County remains in Phase 1 of The Plan for Florida's Recovery," the district wrote online.

It also reported that its plan to reopen schools assumes brick and mortar will return once the county enters phase two.

CBS Miami reports Carvalho said the start of the year will being under stage one, meaning all education will proceed online through "My School Online." The county will work on face-to-face opportunities in cases where remote learning does not work for students with special needs.

Stage two, which involves hybrid learning, is projected to begin Oct. 5, according to CBS Miami. A timeline for stage three has yet to be set.

As of Wednesday morning, data reported to the Florida Department of Health shows the total number of coronavirus cases statewide sits at 451,423.

