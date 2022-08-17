Dept. of Education votes unanimously to allow veterans to teach in Florida schools

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed SB 896, which allows the Department of Education to issue temporary teaching certificates to specified military servicemembers.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Thousands of teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. To fill that need, Governor Ron DeSantis is recruiting military veterans.

Through the Military Veterans Certification Pathway program, veterans will now be able to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree if they meet the following requirements:

Minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable/medical discharge,

Minimum of 60 college credits with a 2.5-grade point average,

Passing score on a Florida subject area examination,

Employment in a Florida school district, including charter schools

A cleared background screening

During Wednesday's Department of Education school board meeting, members voted unanimously to implement the new program. Approved veterans would be assigned a mentor teacher for a minimum of two years to support them.

Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said the state has already received applications from 215 veterans for teaching positions. Those are in addition to the 11,000 applications the certification department has recently processed in the last month. Under state statute, the certification department has 90 days to process applications. Diaz said state employees worked quickly to process applications to help address the teacher shortage across the state.

Ahead of the board's vote, Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Pensacola on his initiative to get veterans in front of public and charter school students.

"We want to harness those experiences," DeSantis said. "I can tell you, you can sit in a university lecture hall, but that does not supplant what you've learned in life experiences being in those military units learning how to lead people. Those folks are bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge."