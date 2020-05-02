ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 50 million students attend U.S. public schools.

That's not a shocking statistic, but hearing almost 3 percent don't have a permanent place to sleep or do their homework when classes are out is concerning.

About 1.5 million U.S. public school students are considered homeless, according to a National Center for Homeless Education study.

It's the highest that number has been in more than a decade. And here in Florida, the homeless student population increased by more than 30 percent.

The study looked at public school students during the 2017-2018 school year, using data each state submits on the demographics and academic performance of its students.

While most homeless students are staying with a friend or other families, 7 percent of them lived in abandoned buildings or cars.

And being homeless impacts all aspects of a student's life, including their education. The report found less than a third of homeless students were able to read adequately and scored even lower on math and science.

The report does not show the total number of students who may experience homelessness because children who have dropped out, young children not enrolled in preschool or students who may have experienced homelessness in the summer are not shown in the data.

But homelessness is not just an issue for students -- it's an issue across the country. Just in December, the federal government reported a 2.7 percent increase in the American homeless population.

Many studies, including this one, link homelessness to the lack of affordable housing in big cities.

There are groups, including local ones, that are creating initiatives and trying to help students who don't have a home with transitional housing and other resources.

