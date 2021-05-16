Saturday was twice as special for LaTanja Woods and her daughter Juliauna Freeman.

ATLANTA — A shared dream became a reality on Saturday for a mother-daughter duo who turned their tassels at Clark Atlanta University.

Graduation day was a family affair for LaTanja Woods and her daughter Juliauna Freeman. The duo moved to Atlanta three years ago so Juliauna could attend Clark Atlanta for undergraduate studies. But it wasn't long after that that she inspired her mother to join her to pursue her master's degree.

"We're paving the way and it doesn't matter how old you are," LaTanja said. "You can accomplish anything you want to do. Just put your mind to it."