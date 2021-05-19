Narrowing the 'summer slide': More parents turn to summer learning

The pandemic combined with summer learning loss can create large deficits for kids' education, but summer learning can help get them up to speed.

TAMPA, Fla. — There's probably nothing a child looks forward to more this time of year than summer vacation. But the summer months can put kids behind in school in the fall, especially kids whose families barely scrape by. It's called the "summer slide."

Check this out-- more than half of students across the country experience summer learning losses five years in a row. That essentially wipes out 40 percent of what they have learned during the school year according to the National Summer Learning Association.

Some kids have struggled during the pandemic to keep up with their studies during the year. According to preliminary data, there has been about a four percent increase in deficits in both reading and math for students in Hillsborough.

One way you can help your child narrow the gap is through summer learning. Bay Area school districts are using pandemic relief money to not only get kids caught up on the basics but even expanding some of the fun programs too.

“We are really focused on the whole child, and not only are we focused on our reading and math and science and social studies, but even looking at opportunities for students to be enriched through music, art and P.E.” Hillsborough County Schools Deputy Superintendent Terry Connor said. “We're going to leverage the funding that we have for this year designated for summer learning loss to not only remediate those academic deficiencies but ensure students feel engaged and enjoy coming to summer school.”

Both Hillsborough and Pinellas schools are seeing high demand for summer programs.

In Hillsborough, they are expecting robust enrollment. Principals and assistant principals are sending invites to parents. In Pinellas, more than 13,000 students have registered so far including nearly 9,000 elementary school students. Students in Pinellas are encouraged to sign up by Monday to ensure they have transportation set up.

