Navy veteran starts new mission as Pinellas County Schools history teacher

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — After serving 21 years in the U.S. Navy, Sean Hughes has started his next mission-- teaching.

During his time in the service, he was deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean twice, the Middle East once and has been stationed all over Florida and Japan.

But Hughes caught the teaching bug when he was a sensor operator flight instructor and Pinellas County Schools had a program that would allow him to transition from military life to the classroom.

It's called the "Troops to Teachers" program that helps active-duty military personnel, honorably discharged veterans and their spouses on their path to teaching.

“Every day is a brand new challenge and I’m just loving the fact that I get to give back and teach one of the things I have loved since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, really," Hughes who teaches history said.

His average day went from providing surveillance and protecting fleets to helping students grow along their education journey.

“It can be really challenging. You’re going to have great days and you’re going to have some rough days," Hughes said. "Coming in during COVID and the middle of the year was tough. It’s not like what I’m used to, however, give yourself the grace and take the leap of faith.”

The history teacher started in January but has already felt the reward first-hand of seeing his students' growth.

Looking ahead Mr. H, as his students call him, is excited to see them graduate and hopes they visit in the years to come.

His message to others: If you're thinking about making the change to teaching, the kids could use your experience regardless of what you've done before.