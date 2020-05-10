Free eLearning program taking the pressure off working parents

A new Boys & Girls Clubs program is helping Manatee County kids stay on track during remote learning.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — This school year has been a challenge for many, as the coronavirus pandemic has altered how things are done.

Parents were left with a hard decision to make; send their kids back to the classroom or keep them learning remotely.

Some parents were left with no choice but to send their students back to brick and mortar, as they themselves had to return to work and the office.

Others are keeping their kids home to learn virtually, but some are running into roadblocks as their student falls behind.

“It’s a challenge for everybody,” Dawn Stanhope said.

Stanhope is the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs in Manatee County.

“Nobody’s quite got the game plan figured out on how this all works, and so kids are struggling on staying on track with their academics,” Stanhope said. “Many of them lost quite a bit of learning from that fourth quarter on.”

Stanhope says she wants to help get kids get back on track and be there for the parents, so the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County has created a remote learning support program.

“I think it just eases all that stress as a parent and helps them to feel like they’ve got somebody who’s on their side and working with their teens and making sure that they’re being successful,” Stanhope said.

Instead of leaving kids home alone, parents now have the option to bring them to one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

“We can provide some oversight and be the cheerleaders for the kids to stay on point with their learning and really help to provide families with that safe place to be and have the supervision,” Stanhope said.

Stanhope says they have just nine students assigned to each room with desks distanced more than six feet apart. To follow CDC guidelines, she says they’re also requiring face masks and screening all students and staff with daily temperature checks.

“It’s really worked out well in terms of building strong relationships not just with the kids but with their families and with our schools to learn what kind of issues they are having and how can we support them,” Stanhope said.

She says they are not there to be the teacher but can assist students in getting the help they need and also serve as a second set of eyes for parents who may be concerned that their child is falling behind.

“We are all here to work together and we are not to take the place of anyone else but really just to be that extra support,” said Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs.

And when it comes to good Wi-Fi connection, Stanhope says there’s no need to worry.

“We are actually implementing a stronger Wi-Fi over at our Palmetto club just to have that redundancy so if we ever have an issue of the provider having some challenges with outages we actually have a backup that we can swap to immediately and keep that momentum going,” Stanhope said.

She says it’s not only about the academics, but also making sure students are taking care of their mental health as well.

“Because if they are taking care of their mental health and they’ve got a great supportive environment then they can really focus on the academics,” Stanhope said.

This free eLearning option also provides that social time for students, with their after-school programs.

“This isn’t just drop in when you feel like it, it’s very structured so we want kids there for the full day at least, as well as at least two hours after school for the programs we offer,” Stanhope said.

She says this program has already helped students not give up.

“[One student] was going to drop out of school, so this is pretty serious,” Stanhope said. “It goes beyond just the how do you get through for now, but we have kids that have become just so challenged with the situation that they are losing hope.”

This program is set up to last through the end of December. The club locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. And because of a partnership with the Manatee County School District, students will be fed during the school day.

“We use the food program through the school district so they get breakfast and lunch every day and then we also provide snacks for them,” Stanhope said.

The enrollment process is all done online. Click here to enroll.