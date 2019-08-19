MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County schools are participating in an educational program along with USF in hopes of eliminating the current teacher shortage, WWSB reports.

Manatee County schools are working with USF Sarasota-Manatee elementary education students to offer advanced contracts in exchange for job security.

Students who are in their final teaching internships in Manatee County schools starting in December are eligible to apply. Fifteen students are expected to participate in the upcoming program, which will start the student teachers off as substitute teachers.

Once students get their statements of eligibility from the state of Florida, they will be eligible to become a teacher.

"At first they will need to be a long term sub because their degrees won’t be conferred with the state of Florida," said Dr. Vanessa Marasco, Coordinator of Clinical Education at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

Marasco hopes the program will help meet the needs of Manatee County and possibly expand to other counties facing teacher shortages.

