TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida students will receive some extra help Thursday as they move into their residence halls on campus in Tampa.

New President Steve Currall plans to greet families and help students carry boxes and other items into their new rooms.

Currall replaces longtime president Judy Genshaft, who led USF for nearly 19 years.

Thursday's Grand Opening launches USF's annual Week of Welcome, packed with hundreds of activities for students.

Currall has a Ph.D. from Cornell University. He is a psychological scientist who has been doing research and teaching for nearly three decades.

He was previously vice-chair of the board of directors and a member of the executive committee for the 10-campus University of California system's Global Health Institute.

